Darrel Chrisman

Chrisman, Darrel
1933 - 2019
Darrel L Chrisman, age 86, passed away June 10, 2019 at Kobacker House. U.S. Air Force veteran having served in the Korean War. Retired from Honeywell after 40 years of service; 20 year member of Briggs Road Baptist Church where he served as Deacon; YMCA volunteer for the Silver Sneakers and Walking with a Doc programs. Survived by daughters, Lisa Thomson (Miles), Lori Tatum, Julie Chrisman; son, Teddy (Clara) Chrisman; stepdaughter, Cinde (Tom) Biasella; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday, June 12, 5-8pm, where service will be held 1pm Thursday, June 13 with Rev. Ray Umphrey officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 12, 2019
