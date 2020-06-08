Chandler, Darrell
1940 - 2020
Darrell Chandler, 79, entered into eternal peace on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Private family time and services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Darrell's name to the charity of your choice.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.