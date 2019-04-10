|
|
Driver, Darrell
1929 - 2019
Darrell E. Driver, age 89, of Columbus, entered in to eternal rest on April 9, 2019. U.S. Navy Korean War Veteran. Member of VFW Post #10523 (Canal Winchester). Darrell was member and former Deacon of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and volunteered with numerous organizations. Preceded in death by sister Joy Donnley. Survived by wife, Barbara of 63 years of marriage; daughter, Jill (Patrick) Brooks; sons, David (Lynne) Driver and Donald (Robin) Driver; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 12 noon-2 p.m. (Military honors at 2 p.m.) at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may direct contributions in memory of Darrell to a . To sign and view Darrell's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019