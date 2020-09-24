Ramella, Darrell Edwin
1960 - 2020
Darrell Edwin "Ed" Ramella, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Jesse and Mildred Ramella, infant sister Sandra Ramella, nephew Phillip Oliver. Ed is survived by wife of 42 years, Katherine Ramella; daughter, Sara (Paul) Herdman; granddaughter that he loved dearly, Elyse Katherine Herdman; siblings, Linda (Ben) Burns, Stephen (Brenda) Ramella, Donna (Jesse) Calloway, Kenneth (Connie) Ramella, and Dale (Brenda) Ramella; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend and cousin, Jeff Eastridge; long time friend, Mark Yarger. Ed was an employee of Honda of America for over 20 years. He was a youth pastor at Church on the Rock for 6 years. Over the years, they still held a special place in his heart and always wondered how they were doing. Before his illnesses, Ed enjoyed cooking, fishing, golf, and hunting. He loved to travel and go to the beach. Ed was known for his sense of humor and jovial personality. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Christian Life Fellowship, 830 Morrison Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
