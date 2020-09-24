1/1
Darrell Edwin Ramella
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramella, Darrell Edwin
1960 - 2020
Darrell Edwin "Ed" Ramella, 60, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Jesse and Mildred Ramella, infant sister Sandra Ramella, nephew Phillip Oliver. Ed is survived by wife of 42 years, Katherine Ramella; daughter, Sara (Paul) Herdman; granddaughter that he loved dearly, Elyse Katherine Herdman; siblings, Linda (Ben) Burns, Stephen (Brenda) Ramella, Donna (Jesse) Calloway, Kenneth (Connie) Ramella, and Dale (Brenda) Ramella; numerous nieces and nephews; best friend and cousin, Jeff Eastridge; long time friend, Mark Yarger. Ed was an employee of Honda of America for over 20 years. He was a youth pastor at Church on the Rock for 6 years. Over the years, they still held a special place in his heart and always wondered how they were doing. Before his illnesses, Ed enjoyed cooking, fishing, golf, and hunting. He loved to travel and go to the beach. Ed was known for his sense of humor and jovial personality. Visitation Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11am until the time of Funeral Service at 12pm at Christian Life Fellowship, 830 Morrison Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate, Reynoldsburg, OH. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Christian Life Fellowship
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Christian Life Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved