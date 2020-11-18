1/1
Darrell Norris
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norris, Darrell
1933 - 2020
Darrell Edward Norris died peacefully at home in Columbus, OH on November 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Janet (Emerine); daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Sean Apke of Lewis Center; daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Chris McGee of Blacklick; grandchildren, Cole, Reid, and Brielle Apke, Leo, Samone, and Mackenzie McGee; sisters, Mary Annabel Spangler and Naomi Hay; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Famah (Martin) Norris, sisters Evelyn Kull and Martha Ogle. Darrell was born on November 24, 1933 in Madison Township, OH and graduated from Walnut Township High School and The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in dairy technology. Darrell and Janet were married in 1956 in Circleville and they then left for pilot training. He served honorably as a pilot in the Air Force, including 2 tours in Vietnam. Darrell earned many awards and medals including the International Bombing, Navigation and Air Refueling Competition and Fairchild Trophy, Bronze Star with Valor, Air Force Commendation Medal with Valor, the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, Admiral of The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, and Kentucky Colonel. He retired as a Major in 1976. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, OH from 12-2pm. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:30pm at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Special Olympics. We would like to thank our family and friends for their prayers and support and Heartland Hospice and Home Instead for their care during this difficult time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Reber Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved