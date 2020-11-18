Norris, Darrell
1933 - 2020
Darrell Edward Norris died peacefully at home in Columbus, OH on November 15, 2020 at the age of 86. Darrell is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Janet (Emerine); daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Sean Apke of Lewis Center; daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Chris McGee of Blacklick; grandchildren, Cole, Reid, and Brielle Apke, Leo, Samone, and Mackenzie McGee; sisters, Mary Annabel Spangler and Naomi Hay; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Famah (Martin) Norris, sisters Evelyn Kull and Martha Ogle. Darrell was born on November 24, 1933 in Madison Township, OH and graduated from Walnut Township High School and The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in dairy technology. Darrell and Janet were married in 1956 in Circleville and they then left for pilot training. He served honorably as a pilot in the Air Force, including 2 tours in Vietnam. Darrell earned many awards and medals including the International Bombing, Navigation and Air Refueling Competition and Fairchild Trophy, Bronze Star with Valor, Air Force Commendation Medal with Valor, the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross for Heroism, Admiral of The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska, and Kentucky Colonel. He retired as a Major in 1976. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, November 20 at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville, OH from 12-2pm. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:30pm at Reber Hill Cemetery, Ashville, OH. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Special Olympics
. We would like to thank our family and friends for their prayers and support and Heartland Hospice and Home Instead for their care during this difficult time.