Angel, Darryl Sr
1951 - 2020
Darryl Lee Angel Sr., age 68. Sunrise September 2, 1951 and Sunset August 19, 2020. Private Visitation 2PM and Funeral 3PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Tickets, Masks, and Social Distancing are required. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ANGEL Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com