Griffin, Darryl Jr
1951 - 2020
Donald Griffin Jr, age 75. Sunrise September 9, 1944 and Sunset August 20, 2020. Private Visitation 12PM and Funeral 1PM Monday, August 31, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Masks and Social Distancing are required. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GRIFFIN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com