Port, Darwin Austin

1930 - 2020

Darwin Austin Port, age 89, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Meadow Grove Transitional Care Center in Grove City. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret "Margie" Port, mother Helen, step father Ross Hughes, brothers Harley Port Jr, Alva Port, sister Regina Port. Darwin is survived by his children, Gregory Darwin (Debbie) Port, Garret "Gary" John Port, Theresa Helen (Amy) Reyes-Port; grandchildren, Jared Austin (Kaylee) Port, Nicholas (Kelley) Port, Benjamin Port, Caitlin (Justin) Chumita, Troy (Cora) Lockhart, Gregory (Bethany) Lockhart, Andrew (Katie Hoehn) Lockhart, Sarah Lockhart, Brittany Hammons, Richard (Sydney Chapman) Hammons, Christina Hammons; great grandchildren, Miles Darwin Port, Quinn Port, Sydney Port, Avery Port, Noah Lockhart, Troy Lockhart Jr., Garrett Lockhart, Mya Lockhart, Isiah Hammons, Cameron Hammons; sisters-in-law, Jessie and Elsie Port. Darwin served his Country during the Korean War serving in the Air Force and discharged as a Sergeant and he was a fireman on aircraft crash squads. He retired from Kreber Graphics after 40 years of service as a Commercial Artist. He enjoyed playing the saxophone and playing Big Band music, wood carving and drawings, but most of all he loved his family and spending time with them. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Holy Family Soup Kitchen. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL



