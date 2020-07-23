1/1
Daryl Richey Sr.
1958 - 2020
Richey Sr., Daryl
Daryl Richey, 61, of Columbus, OH. Sunrise: Nov. 21, 1958 and Sunset: June 28, 2020. Daryl is preceded in death by his mother Barbara J. Covington, his father Robert Richey, and brother Dean Glover. Daryl is survived by son, Daryl Richey II (Celita); daughter, Jean Churchman (Leon); grandchildren, Laila, Daria, Miyah, Shayna Belle, Micah and Noel; siblings, Sherri, Ann, and Douglas R (Diane), all of Columbus; and a host of loving nephews and nieces. Daryl grew up in Lincoln Park, graduated from Columbus South High School (1977); then went on to work in various mental health settings in the Greater Columbus area throughout his life. He always be loved. A Celebration of Daryl's life will be held on 7/26/2020, 2-4pm at Messiah Lutheran Church - around the outside of the Senior Outdoor Shelter, 1200 Waggoner Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Messiah Lutheran Church
