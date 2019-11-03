|
|
Somers, Dave
1938 - 2019
Dave Somers passed away Friday morning, November 1, 2019. Born David Sheeley Somers on April 20, 1938 in Springfield, Ohio, he was known to his friends and family as "Dave". To his wife (Allison), he was affectionately known as "Charles", to his son and daughter (Gregg and Kris) as "Pa" and to his two grandchildren (Cameron and Courtney Somers) as "Gramps". Dave graduated from Springfield HS in 1956. He attended the University of Cincinnati for two years. He married his high school sweetheart, Allison. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in June. Dave worked in road construction for several years helping to build the interstate highway system throughout different parts of Ohio. He left construction for the US Postal Service where he worked on a highway post office truck running between Columbus and Detroit. He was among the first employees hired by Anheuser-Busch when the brewer opened a plant in Columbus in 1968. He was promoted to Production Supervision and led a team responsible for a can filling line. He retired from Anheuser-Busch and found a job driving a large tri-axle dump truck hauling gravel, dirt, and stone around central Ohio. Driving a big dump truck coincided with his number one hobby. Dave was a devoted collector of toy (antique and replica) trucks and construction equipment. He built an extensive collection of trucks, equipment, and large scale model cranes. This required him to build shelves on each wall of the basement to display his collection. He was involved in several different hobby groups, attending shows around the country devoted to construction equipment enthusiasts and collectors. Dave and Allison shared the enjoyment of gardening and working outdoors. They tended a large productive vegetable garden each summer. The pool was surrounded with numerous tropical plants which were then dug up and kept in the garage over the winter for replanting the following spring. The backyard was transformed by gardenia, mandevilla, jasmine, hibiscus and others. It was truly an aromatic tropical paradise for all to enjoy. Dave was a simple, honest, hard working man throughout his life, aka Mr. Fix-it. He will be missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by parents (Alice & Emmett Somers) and sister (Ann Field). Survived by wife Allison, children Gregg (Cindy), Kris (Doug Corley), grandchildren Cameron and Courtney Somers, and nephew Patrick Field, as well as other relatives and in-laws. Join us as we pray for his ascent into Heaven. Memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington where Memorial Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Private family inurnment. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2019