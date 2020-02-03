|
Coe, David A.
1954 - 2020
David A. Coe, age 65, of Westerville, OH, passed away February 1, 2020 at home. Born June 22, 1954. Heavy equipment operator and owner of C & C Trenching for 33 years. Survived by his daughter, Jessie Ann Coe of Columbus; mother, Mary (Cliff) Huffman of Westerville; brother, John (Beth) Coe of Dublin; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Preceded in death by his father Don and brother Jeff. Friends may call at the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, Thursday 11a.m.-12noon followed by a service at 12noon. Pastor Drew Collins, officiating. Private interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020