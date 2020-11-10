1/1
David A. Hammer
1948 - 2020
Hammer, David A.
1948 - 2020
David Allen Hammer, 72, of Westerville, Ohio, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital. He was born January 1, 1948 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Donald and Ruthella Hammer. He is a 1972 graduate of Kent State University where he received his Bachelors Degree in Psychology. He worked 35 years for the State of Ohio where he was a hearings officer for the Ohio Rehabilitation Services Commission. Dave was the past president of a local chapter of the AFL-CIO and was a short-wave Ham Radio operator. He loved computers, photography, traveling and collecting stamps and coins. He was an avid reader and research enthusiast. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Thomas and James Hammer. He is survived by his devoted wife of 29 yrs, Christina Staccia; and his beloved pet, Sir Charles of Westerville. He is survived by his Aunt Alice and Uncle Andy; Aunt Joan; and sister-in-law, Debbie Hammer, all of Massillon, Ohio. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Robin Staccia of Columbus, Ohio and their children, Kendra Stephens of Canton, Georgia, Nicole Adams and her husband, Michael of Canton, Georgia, Lexi Staccia of Decatur, Georgia, Ryan Albright and his wife, Madison of Cartersville, Georgia, Greg and Zoe Staccia of Columbus, Ohio and their children, Katie Staccia of Columbus, Ohio, Greg Jr. and his wife, Bailey of Buckeye Lake, Ohio, Angela Beams of Fairborn, Ohio and her daughter, Cassidy Beams of Fairborn, Ohio and several great nieces and nephews. Family and friends may visit Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1-2pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High Street, Worthington, Ohio, where a celebration of his life will follow at 2pm. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing is mandatory. For those who cannot attend, a live webinar of the service is available on the SCHOEDINGER website. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the animal rescue charity of donors' choice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family and to watch the webcast of service.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
