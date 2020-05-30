David A. Munk
1933 - 2020
Munk, David A.
1933 - 2020
David A. Munk, 87, of Fredericktown, formerly of Pickerington, passed away at home on May 29, 2020. Born March 5, 1933. Graduate of Groveport High School 1951. David was a huge Chicago Bears and Brian Urhlacher fan, served in the Korean conflict as a corporal, retired from Columbia Gas, after 31 years of service. Served on Pickerington Village Council, Violet Township Trustee, Fredericktown Village Council and Board of Public Affairs. Member Groveport Masonic Lodge #240. Scottish Rite, Shrine, OES #440. Preceded in death by parents Donald and Jean (Wieber) Munk "Munk's Corners", wife of 53 years Martha Munk and granddaughter Ashley Roby. Survived by sons, Rick (Merry) Munk of Marysville and David J. (Michelle) Munk of Centerburg; daughters, Nikki Munk of Plain City and Cindy (John) Roby of Plain City; grandchildren, Megan (Shanon) Terry, John D. (Jennifer) Roby, McKenzie Munk, Ricky Munk II, Sarah Munk, O.J. (Melissa) Sancho, Drew (Kathleen) Sancho, Jennafer Sancho, and Kiki Sancho; 11 great-grandchildren; good friend, Margaret Bryan. At David's request no public visitation or service. A private burial will take place at Union Grove Cemetery, Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers and in memory of his granddaughter, contributions may be made to The Ashley Roby Foundation, 11050 Dorvic Dr., Plain City, OH 43064. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
