Rollins, David A.
1946 - 2020
David A. Rollins, age 74 of Pickerington passed away Friday, April 10, 2020. David was born in Gallipolis, OH to the late Steve and Audra Rollins. He retired from Crane Plastics. David was a loving, passionate and all-around good person. He loved to cheer for Ohio sports teams especially the Indians, Reds, Browns, Bengals and of course OSU! He also enjoyed a good round of golf. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his son David Rollins, Jr. David is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Christine K. Rollins; daughter Jennifer Michael; step-daughter Jenifer (Kevin) Haney; grandchildren Trevor, Robert, Joshua, Jessie, Kyle, Aryn, Noah, and Leah; brothers James (Amy), Larry (Shirley), and Ronald Rollins; sisters Thelma Ruth (Larry) Bond, Priscilla Barlay, Nellie (Paul) Whitehill, Debbie (Mark) Coughenour, and Mary Rollins; mother-in-law Dorothy Barber; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private services are being observed with a public Memorial Service when restrictions are lifted. Contributions in David's memory can be made to OhioHealth Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of David or watch his life tribute video. ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020