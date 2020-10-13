1/
David A. Terry Jr.
1970 - 2020
Terry Jr., David A.
1970 - 2020
David A. Terry Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by mother Georgetta L. Terry. David is survived by wife, Andrea Edwards; father, David A. Terry Sr.; children, Dylan, Dori, and Autumn; granddaughter, Harper; sister, Rachel (Chad) Burch; aunt, Donna Tuggle; father-in-law, John (Paula Lucas) Hauck; furry companion, Daisy. Graduated from Franklin Heights. He loved listening to heavy metal music and hanging with friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 from 1pm until the time of Funeral Service at 4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Pastor Anita Ritcher to officiate. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory - Southwest Chapel
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
