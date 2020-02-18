Home

Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilock Fellowship Church
805 Corr Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Hilock Fellowship Church
805 Corr Road
Columbus, OH
View Map
David Adkins


1956 - 2020
David Adkins Obituary
Adkins, David
11/19/1956 - 02/18/2020
Rev. Dave Adkins, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by loved ones following a long battle with lung cancer. He was preceded in death by his father Chilton "Ace" Adkins and mother Sylvia "Flo" Adkins-Williams. He is survived by his wife, Velma; children, Amy (Mike) Ragland, Kimberly (Aaron) Fincher, Brian Adkins, Airionna Adkins, Kevaughna Adkins; as well as six granchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by siblings, Darrell (Kay) Adkins, and Eva Barnes. David was an ordained minister and founder of One Way Gospel Singers. He shared the Word of God through his music and preaching. He supported many churches throughout Central Ohio. He was retired from Conrail, the State of Ohio, and Manheim Auto Auction. His life revolved around his ministry and the care and nurture of his family. He loved playing music with his best friend Dave Wycuff and fellow musicians. He wrote several gospel songs. He loved fishing, golf, and telling corny jokes. He asked everyone he met, "Has anyone told you they love you today?" and was always ready with a word of hope or encouragement. Visitation Thursday, 3-7pm at Hilock Fellowship Church, 805 Corr Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43207, where services will be held 10am Friday. Officiated by Pastor Michael Back. Burial to follow, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hilock Fellowship to help cover final expenses. To view and sign register, visit www.maederquinttiberi,com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
