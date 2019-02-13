Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover
David J. Aeling, 81, of Columbus, and formerly of Dover, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 in the Mount Carmel East Hospital at Columbus. Born August 7, 1937 in Dover he was a son of the late Charles and Anna Prince Aeling. Dave was also preceded in death by his wife Connie S. Aeling on February 16, 2010, three brothers and five sisters. Dave graduated from Dover St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1955; upon his graduation he served his country with the United States Air Force. Dave was a Manufacturing Engineer with Rockwell International for 28 years, and was also the owner of Prince Reality in Columbus for many years. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Church in Columbus and the K of C. Dave is survived by his children, David J. (Theresa) Aeling II, Robert A. (Dorthey) Aeling, both of Columbus; brother, Richard (Treva) Aeling of Canton; sister, Charlene Herzig of Dover; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 16 at 11 am in the St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover with Fr. Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Friends may call in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover on Friday from 5-8 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dave may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
