|
|
Alexander, David
1956 - 2019
David L. Alexander, age 62. Sunrise December 30, 1956 and Sunset November 17, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Second Community Church, 311 S. Highland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The ALEXANDER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019