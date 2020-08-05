Allen, Jr., David1959 - 2020David Allen, age 61, passed away July 2, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1PM on Friday, August 7, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor David together at a distance. David will be laid to rest in Evergreen Burial Park. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit David's memorial celebration wall at