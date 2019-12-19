The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
New Albany Church of the Resurrection
Resources
David Allen Rempe


1935 - 2019
David Allen Rempe, 84, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away December 15, 2019 at home. He was born July 24, 1935 in Lancaster, Ohio to Theodore and Loriene (Strait) Rempe. Dave attended St. Mary's High School in Lancaster where he was named all-state in basketball and then continued his education at Miami of Ohio on a basketball scholarship. He was an owner and investor in Buckeye Corregated Inc. and Dave Rempe & Associates. Dave was recognized nationally and internationally for his works as a published author and poet, most notably for his creative limericks and just this year was nominated "Poet of the Year" by Eber-Wein! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Ladd Allen Rempe, daughter Heidi Beth Rempe and nephew Joey Rempe. He will be missed dearly by his loving wife, Shirley "Sunny" (Root) Rempe; son, Adam Allen (Rose) Rempe; daughter, Jamie Jo (Chris) Stevens; grandchildren, Addison, Lindsay, Taylor, Lisa, Stephanie and Amy; brother, Mike (Dee) Rempe; nieces, Melissa and Meghan; great nephew, Greyson Ladd; dear friend, Paul Stevens; puppies, Murphy Jo, Sassie Marie, Lexi and Buddy. Family will welcome friends 3-6pm (Prayer Service 5pm) Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. Mass of Christian Burial 11am Monday, December 23, 2019 at New Albany Church of the Resurrection. Fr. Denis Kigozi and Fr. Jerome Rodenfels con-celebrants. Private family inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dave's memory with a donation to Pelotonia/Riding in Stile to further cancer research: http://www.pelotonia.org/DaveRempe. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
