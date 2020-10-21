1/
David and Mary Patricia Issenmann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Issenmann, David and Mary Patricia
David and Mary Patricia Issenmann, passed away within days of each other; Mary Patricia passed away on October 6, 2020 and David passed away on October 10, 2020. They are survived by their son, J.C. Issenmann. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10am at St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43215
(614) 221-6665
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved