Issenmann, David and Mary Patricia
David and Mary Patricia Issenmann, passed away within days of each other; Mary Patricia passed away on October 6, 2020 and David passed away on October 10, 2020. They are survived by their son, J.C. Issenmann. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10am at St. Patrick Church, 280 North Grant Avenue. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
