David L. Anderson, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio died, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Sean and Brett; and two brothers. Dave retired from Ashland Inc. after 27 years of service. He greatly enjoyed his retirement, spending the time traveling, playing with the family dogs, bowling and golfing. Sports of all kinds excited him and he was an avid viewer and fan. A loyal husband, father, friend and employee, Dave will be missed by many. Special thanks to Dave's doctors, the team with Mt. Carmel Hospice, Don, "Captain", Susie and Angela for their help, assistance and friendship. In accordance with Dave's wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mt. Carmel Hospice in Dave's name are much appreciated. Condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019