The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Resources
More Obituaries for David Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Anderson Obituary
Anderson, David
David L. Anderson, age 74, of Columbus, Ohio died, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Sean and Brett; and two brothers. Dave retired from Ashland Inc. after 27 years of service. He greatly enjoyed his retirement, spending the time traveling, playing with the family dogs, bowling and golfing. Sports of all kinds excited him and he was an avid viewer and fan. A loyal husband, father, friend and employee, Dave will be missed by many. Special thanks to Dave's doctors, the team with Mt. Carmel Hospice, Don, "Captain", Susie and Angela for their help, assistance and friendship. In accordance with Dave's wishes, all services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Mt. Carmel Hospice in Dave's name are much appreciated. Condolences may be sent to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
Download Now