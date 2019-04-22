|
|
Ayers, David
David Ayers, age 95, died April 17, 2019. David was preceded in death by wife Jean (who enriched his life through 66 years of marriage), daughter Janie, sister Peggy and brother Jim. David is the father of Amy, Lisa and Michael and grandfather of nine remarkable young people. Dr. Ayers was an associate professor of theatre at the Ohio State University and executive director of the American Playwrights' Theatre. For more than three decades he taught, directed and acted in plays and musicals at OSU. In 1970 he created the leading role in Lawrence and Lee's "The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail", and later directed the play at the Dallas Theatre Center. He also acted and directed for Players Theatre of Columbus and for the Contemporary American Theatre Company (CATCO). In World War II he served in the Navy and the Marine Corps in the South Pacific and in the Okinawa invasion. A family graveside memorial service is planned for a future date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019