Bachelor, David
David "Dave" Bachelor, age 91, of Worthington, passed November 22, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He was born August 14, 1929 to the late Clyde and Alma Bachelor of Worthington. David owned the Home Market in Worthington for over forty years after his father retired and proudly supported and served his community. David was a Marine in the Korean war and was a member of the Masomic Lodge in Worthington. He was also a member of the Sharon Township Trustees for over twenty years and on the Sharon Township Cemetery Board. After the Home Market, David had the opportunity to work for his friend Bob Teach at Legg and Davis. David was a proud member of the Community of Christ Church in Worthington where he was also a minister. David was loved and respected by his extended family from the church and they will miss him dearly. David is preceded in death by wife of 63 years, Patricia (Bartley) Bachelor, sister Norma (Bachelor) Kayati and great granddaughter McKenna Bachelor. David is survived by his children, Barry (Michelle) Bachelor, Greg (Sheila) Bachelor, and Jodi (Mark) Simpson. He is survived by his brother, Robert Bachelor of Front Royal, Virginia; and also survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. David was a beloved member of the Worthington community and has never met a human being that would not end up being his friend. He gave kindness and respect to everyone he met. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4-6pm at Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington. Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 11am with graveside service with full military honors to follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Per request of Dave no ties required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the kidney foundation. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
