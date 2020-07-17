1/
David Beamer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beamer, David
David Wade Beamer, 78, of Columbus, passed away July 12, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Center in Newark after a lingering illness. He was born in Malta, Ohio, June 22, 1942 to the late O.W. Beamer and Mary Fordham Beamer. He was a graduate of Malta-McConnelsville High School, Ohio University, Michigan State University and held a PhD in Physical Education from Ohio State University. He taught at Northern Illinois University for several years and later worked for AT&T, from which he retired in 1998. Following his retirement, he made his home in Columbus. He is survived by his mother, Mary Beamer; two sisters, Charlotte Minnich of Lincolndale, N.Y. and Lois Covington Fuchs of London, Ontario, Canada; by a brother, Carl Beamer of Newark; and by five nieces and one nephew. A private funeral will be held in McConnelsville, to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved