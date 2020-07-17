Beamer, David

David Wade Beamer, 78, of Columbus, passed away July 12, 2020 at Flint Ridge Nursing Center in Newark after a lingering illness. He was born in Malta, Ohio, June 22, 1942 to the late O.W. Beamer and Mary Fordham Beamer. He was a graduate of Malta-McConnelsville High School, Ohio University, Michigan State University and held a PhD in Physical Education from Ohio State University. He taught at Northern Illinois University for several years and later worked for AT&T, from which he retired in 1998. Following his retirement, he made his home in Columbus. He is survived by his mother, Mary Beamer; two sisters, Charlotte Minnich of Lincolndale, N.Y. and Lois Covington Fuchs of London, Ontario, Canada; by a brother, Carl Beamer of Newark; and by five nieces and one nephew. A private funeral will be held in McConnelsville, to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.



