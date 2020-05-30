Beck, David
David Allen Beck, 81, of Columbus, passed away May 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents Myrwood "Red" and Cora Naomi Beck. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 60 years, Nancy (Metzger): children, David (Pam), Mark (Lisa), Doug (Jennifer); grandchildren, Matt, Michelle, Chris, Tim, Zac, Jake; great grandchildren, Lauren, Cora Catherine; sister, Myrna Wetzel. Dave began his career at The Clark Grave Vault Company working at state fairs as a young boy in 1950. After attending college, he began working full time as a production foreman, then moved into sales as the company's sales manager, and in 1988 was elected president. During his career, Dave served the funeral industry however he could – speaking at hundreds of conventions and colleges, serving 30 years on the board of the International Memorialization Supply Association, board member and president of the Casket and Funeral Supply Association of America, as well as serving on countless committees on both the state and national levels. CFSA recognized Dave for his dedication to the funeral industry by presenting him with the 2009 Lifetime Recognition Award and in 1994 he won the Entrepreneur of the year in the State of Ohio for manufacturing. Dave was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church and served on the board of Lutheran Social Services. He was actively involved with Charity Newsies for decades. Dave thoroughly enjoyed traveling with Nancy and loved traversing America in their motor coach, 'Steel Away', spending time in their favorite places like the Florida Keys and Hilton Head Island. A longtime supporter of The Ohio State University and an avid Buckeye fan, he loved to travel in Steel Away to see his favorite team play – Go Bucks! Family will receive friends 12-2 and 5-7pm Wednesday, June 3 at the SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN CHAPEL, 229 East State St. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ATTENDANCE WILL BE MONITORED TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL. See Monday's Dispatch for funeral service details to be held Thursday, June 4, 2020. Pastor Tim Iseringhausen officiating. Private Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charity Newsies, 4300 Indianola Ave, Columbus, OH 43214, or Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E Main St, Bexley, OH 43209, in his memory. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.