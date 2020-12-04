Bell, David
1945 - 2020
David Lee Bell, age 75, of Groveport, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 30, 2020. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, to the late Russell and Betty Jean Bell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Linda, and brothers Ramon and Donnie, his in-laws Faye and Alton Cline, brother-in-law Layvonne Cline, sisters-in-law Connie Green, and Irene Pennington and Irene's husband Clinton G., who was one of David's favorite people to tease and vice versa! David moved to Groveport at the request of a beloved pastor, Rev. Charles Jenkins, to get a job. He lived with Rev. Jenkins for several months and got a job at Metal Forge Company where he worked until it moved out of state. He proudly served his country in the Army with a tour in Viet Nam 1968-1969. He also was a bus driver for COTA for 23 years until cancer made him retire in 2004. Those ladies on his bus routes loved him (how could you not?) and would bring him sweets and coffee. He truly enjoyed their friendship and they made him smile. After God brought him through the cancer recovery, he was bored and wanted to do something, so he applied for the custodial position at the Groveport United Methodist Church and they accepted him. He just retired from there after 11 years. The people of the Methodist Church became his family. He was treated so well that he did not want to leave. Most importantly, when David moved to Groveport and attended the Groveport Church of Christ in Christian Union, he met the love of his life, Shirley. They married December 24, 1967, in that same church and are still members. Their love deepened every passing day. David always said he wanted to be married for 80 years. He treated Shirley like the most important person in his life. Shirley knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was loved, and because of David she had a life of complete happiness and blessing. Every day she thanked God for bringing David into her life. She is so blessed, honored and privileged to have been his wife! David is also survived by his daughter, Angie Faulk; grandkids (and the pride and joy of his life), Amethyst (Jordan) and Tony. He has the most beautiful great grandkids that he loved beyond life, Eastyn David, River Daniel, and Gwendolyn Elaine Marie. He also is survived by many nieces and nephews – Tonya and Lori held a very special place in his heart. David was the kindest, gentlest, most loving and generous person you would ever want to meet. If you did not know him, you missed out on quite a blessing. He loved the Browns and every year he would say that they were going to the Super Bowl (and then he would say with that cute smile, they bought tickets!). Of course, he thoroughly enjoyed cheering for his Buckeyes. McDonald's breakfast was his favorite, and the Hamilton Road "Liars" Club will not be the same. Whenever you came to visit him, if you brought him a black coffee from McDonalds, you went to the top of his list! Jordan made sure that when grandpa was coming to visit them, he had the coffee brewing and not any of that flavored stuff! We will definitely miss hearing "Boocoo Dinky Dow" and at every meal, "the women serve the men" when it was time to eat. The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8pm on Monday, December 7, with service on Tuesday, December 8 at 10am, at the Groveport Church of Christ in Christian Union (The Grove), 322 Center Street, Groveport. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens. Dr. David Lattimer is honored to officiate at David's service. Friends who wish may contribute to Children's Medical Missions West at cmmwest.com
. MASKS REQUIRED PLEASE. Arrangements are being handled by Dwayne Spence Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.spencefuneral.com
.