Bennett, David
1949 - 2020
David Michael Bennett, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born June 15, 1949 Galloway, Ohio to the late Vernon and Donna (McBride) Bennett. 1968 graduate of Grove City H.S. Dave was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and a retired Franklin County Deputy Sherriff. He was an avid golfer and loved to bow hunt. Dave was greatly admired and respected. He was a father figure and mentor to many. Dave is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 50 years, Vicki; daughter, Tisha Michaelle (Robbie) Gilliland; sons, Darrin Michael (Jennifer, who unselfishly donated her kidney to extend his life) Bennett, Michael Thomas (Michelle) Bennett, and David Anthony Bennett; 6 grandsons; 1 and only granddaughter; beloved brother, Gary (Marla) Bennett; sister, Linda (Bob) Shier; special aunt, Janet (Tom) Clark; and many other loved relatives and close friends. Due to the current restrictions, a Private Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL. Interment Galloway Cemetery. When services are able to be public, a Memorial Service will be held. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory, extend condolences, watch his tribute video, or check on scheduled public services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020
