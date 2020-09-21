1/1
David Bergmann
David C. Bergmann passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother Dorothy Dowell Bergmann and father Ralph Haskell Bergmann, David is survived by his wife, Linda Patton Bergmann; children, Ren Bergmann and Zarah Bergmann (Adam Boehm); sisters, Naomi Tessmer and Barbara Bergmann; and brother, Gerald Bergmann; stepmother, Patricia Williams; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends! Family asks you to join them to celebrate David at Barleys, 467 N. High Street on September 24 at 2pm. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic masks will be required and social distancing must be observed. In lieu of flowers family would like donations made to FeedingAmerica.org.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
