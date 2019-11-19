|
|
Blackstone, David
1969 - 2019
David Allen Blackstone, age 49, Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was a diehard Michigan Fan; loved watching football and basketball. He loved to cookout and was the type of guy whom everyone enjoyed having a few beers with. He loved his family and enjoyed the last few years of his life with his wife Shanna. Survived by wife, Shanna Blackstone and her children, Heather, Joey, Jacob, Johnny and Hannah; son, Christian Blackstone; daughter, Clara Blackstone; grandchildren, Gavin, Liam, Charles Jr., Sophia and Theodore; mother, Betty Blackstone; sister, Kim (Troy) Morris; many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by father Gary Blackstone, sister Debbie Blackstone. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be Monday 1:30 PM. Rev. P.K. Fowler officiating. Interment Glen Rest Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019