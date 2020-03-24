|
|
Boyer, David
Dr. David Michael Boyer, DC, age 72, passed away on March 18, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 4, 1947 in Columbus. David was an alumni of Pickerington High School and graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1969. He retired after 50 years of practice, becoming the oldest and longest practicing chiropractor in Columbus. He was also an avid collector of historical items and a history buff. He loved being outdoors, watching birds and other wildlife, restoring antiques, fishing, and attending various military shows around the state. He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Dicken) Boyer; sons, Dave, Shawn and Wayne Boyer; mother, Vivian Jean Smith; brother, Rick Rostorfer; sister, Roberta Crouse; grandson, Wayne Boyer; cousin, Rick (Debbie) Smith; and mother-in-law, Sara Jane Dicken. Preceding him is death is his father Glen Boyer, sister Roxanne Keller, brother Randy Rostorfer, father-in-law David Dicken and best friend John Leroy. A memorial service for David will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2020