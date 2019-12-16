|
|
Burkhart, David
David "Dave" Ray Burkhart, 65, was called home to Jesus peacefully on December 13, 2019, surrounded by his wife, children, friends, and family. Son of the late Charles Raymond and Norma Jean (Smithberger) Burkhart. Dave was born on June 14, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio. He grew up in Worthington a resident of both Colonial Hills and Worthington Estates. He graduated from Worthington High School in 1972, where he went on to attend The Ohio State University. He spent his professional career working and becoming General Manager of the family business, Goodale Auto Truck Parts. He retired after 35 years but continued to serve as an owner and partner until his death. Dave was a gentle giant who drew people in. He loved the Lord and his biggest passion was his loving wife, who he called his Honey, and three children. Family time was the most important thing to him. He was kind, smart, and loved unconditionally. He gave without expecting anything in return. His family and dear friends will miss everything about the greatest husband, father, and man they ever knew. His infections sense of humor and sweet demeanor will forever live on in his family's hearts. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Theresa (Vitullo); his daughters, Mackenzie (Jim Hirst), Colleen (Taylor Works); and son, Andrew. Also survived by his siblings, Debbie (Tom) Comer, Doug (MaryEllen) Burkhart, Darla (Jeff) Bohenko; Uncle William (Debbie) Burkhart; cousins, Peggy (Brad) Mason, and Billy Burkhart. As well as multiple nieces/nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and in-laws whom he loved dearly. Dave's family will receive friends from 4-8pm, with a prayer service at 7:30pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. His Celebration of Life will be held at 10am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 6770 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All Saints Lutheran Church High School Youth Group and/or Capital City Hospice. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 17, 2019