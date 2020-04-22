|
|
Geiger, David C.
1937 - 2020
David Carl Geiger came into this world Feb. 2, 1937 to Ralph E. and Hazel Geiger. Retired from IRD as an electronic designer engineer and was released from his earthly body April 20, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn (Fred) Shull and brother Roger R. (Judy) Geiger. Survived by wife of 62 years, Mary Kay (Magnuson) Geiger; sister-in-law, Judith M. (Ronald) Beal; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Beal Clark, Deron Beal (Jennifer Columbus), Bruce (Shari) Shull, Beth (Art) Thornburg, Brian Shull, Bona (Chris) Patzkowsky; and several amazing great and great-great nieces and nephews and wonderful friends plus his special fuzzy friend Miniature Schnauzer, Penny. Member of the Church of the Messiah United Methodist Church. He was a longtime theatre pipe organ enthusiast including the "beast in our basement" a Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ which he loved working on and sharing with friends and family and occasional theatre organ artists after concerts. Attended Pleasantville Schools before moving to Lancaster. Graduated from Lancaster High School and Franklin University. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. If you would like, remembrances may be made to the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS) c/o Donna Parker, PO Box 6491 Aloha, Oregon 97007-0491, Columbus Zoo or a . A special thanks to the nurses at hospice at St. Ann's Hospital and AMADA caregivers at the home. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020