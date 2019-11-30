|
|
Gesper, David C.
David C. Gersper, 91, of Malta formerly of Columbus died November 28, 2019. He was retired from North American Rockwell after 32 years. Survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years Evelyn Jones Gersper and a son David C. Gersper II (Michaellene). Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Mifflin Twp. Cemetery in Gahanna. www.miller-huck.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019