Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
740-962-4471
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Miller-Huck Funeral Home & Cremation Service - McConnelsville
62 S. 7th St.
McConnelsville, OH 43756
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Mifflin Twp. Cemetery
Gahanna, OH
View Map
David C. Gesper Obituary
Gesper, David C.
David C. Gersper, 91, of Malta formerly of Columbus died November 28, 2019. He was retired from North American Rockwell after 32 years. Survived by his wife of 69 1/2 years Evelyn Jones Gersper and a son David C. Gersper II (Michaellene). Visitation 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at the Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Mifflin Twp. Cemetery in Gahanna. www.miller-huck.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
