David C. Wade
1955 - 2020
David C. Wade, 64, of Worthington, Ohio, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Dublin Methodist Hospital. He was born December 31, 1955 in Belleville, Illinois to the late William W. and Doris Simmons Wade. David was a graduate of Wittenberg University, and The Ohio State University where he received his MBA. He was the former VP/Chief Financial Officer for Ruscilli Construction Company having just retired this past February. He was a devout Christian and active member of United Methodist Church, founding board member of the Worthington Resource Pantry, 10-year Pelotonia rider, equal rights advocate, LGBTQIA+ ally, co-founding father of Haymore Driveway nights, and a proud "Closer" of Haymore parties. He was a wine aficionado, world traveler, and an OSU fanatic. Dave was prone to random acts of kindness, never met a stranger, had quick wit, offered big smiles and always ready with warm hugs. He is survived by his loving wife, Lesly; daughters, Alissa (Michael) Wade Lang and Carlyn Wade; grandchildren, Lucas David Lang; Alison Lang and Adam Lang; brothers, Ralph (Karen) Wade and Neal (Peggy) Wade; sister, Karen (George) Engel; several cousins, nieces and nephews and numerous dear friends. Friends may call Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5-8pm at the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio. A private service for the family will be held at Worthington United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Worthington Resource Pantry or Worthington United Methodist Church. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
