|
|
Caldwell, David
1956 - 2019
David Ray Caldwell, 62, of Columbus, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. He was born August 9, 1956 in Cambridge to the late Walter Caldwell, Jr. and Ruth (Jones) Caldwell of North Salem. He was a 1974 graduate of Cambridge High School and a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from 1974 to 1977. Dave worked in I.T. at Honda in Marysville. He was Protestant by faith. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers, Steve (Judy) Caldwell of Newcomerstown, Gary Caldwell of Senecaville and Chuck (Vicki) Caldwell of Kimbolton; one nephew, Jonathan Caldwell. Services will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1pm at the Addy Funeral Home in Newcomerstown with Rev. Philip G. Griffith officiating. Burial will follow at North Salem Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday two hours prior to the service from 11am-1pm at the funeral home. Military graveside services will be conducted by the Newcomerstown Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019