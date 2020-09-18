Cameron, David
1945 - 2020
David Cameron, 75, of Westerville, died at home on September 9, 2020 of cancer. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, to Jim and Alice (Hall) Cameron and from age 2 lived most of his life in Westerville. David is survived by his loving wife, Lori Lampel; beloved daughter, Megan (Michael Riggins) Cameron; grandchildren, Samuel and Alice; best friend and brother, John (Glenna) Cameron; niece, Lindsey Cameron; nephew, Andy Cameron; and a large and wonderful contingent of Cameron and Hall cousins. David was a 'people person' known for his hugs, smiles, and humor. He had a heart that opened to everyone and knew how to laugh and love and make others laugh too. He loved music and had a beautiful tenor singing voice. He loved to travel, to cook, to garden, and to decorate. He loved autumn in Vermont. He was a proud graduate of Ohio State University and a life-long Buckeye. In his life's work, David was a passionate advocate for the inclusion and employment of people with disabilities, and he continued to champion their rights after he retired. Those who worked with him will miss his wise counsel and wisecracks. He served on the boards of the Arthritis Foundation
and Resource Opportunities Inc, and on the Columbus Advisory Committee on Disability Issues. He was an Elder and a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church in Westerville where he sang in the choir for over 30 years. We will miss David at Christmas time, when he would wear holly on his hat, decorate every square inch of the house, and play Christmas music around the clock. As Charles Dickens said "he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge." The family will hold a private service for David now and invite all to celebrate David's life in the future when it is safe for us to be together again. Instead of flowers, friends may wish to contribute to the Myser Family Parkinson's Disease Research Fund in David's memory. www.newcomercolumbus.com