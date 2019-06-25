|
|
Casto, David
David R. Casto, M.D., died of ALS on June 24, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Marietta, Ohio in November of 1956 to Paul and Barbara (Fulmer) Casto. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughter, Maureen (widow of Joshua) Beaver; son, Brian (Meghan) Casto; and grandson, Isaac Beaver. He is also survived by his mother and sisters, Debra (Bruce) Taylor and Amy (Christopher) Roth and their families. He graduated from Marietta High School and Marietta College and attended the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. He returned with his family to practice Internal Medicine in Marietta and Parkersburg, first as a general practitioner and then as a hospitalist. David was a lifelong member of the church of Christ, where he served as an elder at the Sixth and Washington Streets church in Marietta. A Celebration of Life is planned at the Sixth and Washington Street church building on Friday, June 28 at 2PM. Family will receive visitors before and after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort or to the ALS Association.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 26 to June 27, 2019