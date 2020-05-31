Chase, David
David Howard Chase, better known as Dave, born May 2, 1935 in Columbus, OH to the late Florence (Cavendish) and Leo Chase. Died May 28, 2020. Dave married Joan Terrasi, July 14, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. They were married for 41 years before Joan passed away in 1998. He is survived by sister, Barbara Lee (Tom) Kerester of Alexandria, VA; children, David (Dawn) Chase of Jefferson, OH, Kathy (Clifton) Small of Hilliard, OH, Barbara (Edward) Jamison of Marion, NC, and Susan Chase (David Fenstermaker) of St. Petersburg, FL; grandchildren, Ashley Small, Brent (Heather) Small, Benjamin (Emily) Jamison, Katlin (Nathan) Moran, Owen (Kelly) Jamison, Leanne (Ian) Applegate, Adam (Emily) Chase, David (Abbie) Chase, Natasha Casto, Chase (Paula) Casto, Macy Casto, and Hayden Casto; great-grandchildren, Finian Haynes, Finley, Owen, and Knox Jamison, Beckett and Quinn Small, Remy Moran, Maximus, and Carter Jamison. After graduating from St. Charles High School, Columbus, Ohio in 1953 Dave sold Fuller Brush then Equitable Life Insurance for most of his career. Dave loved OSU sports, especially football and women's basketball. He will be greatly missed for his birthday songs, warm smile, love of family, and competitive card games. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bella Care Hospice, 110 Polaris Pkwy, Suite 302, Westerville, OH 43082. As always, GO BUCKS! Visitation Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 12pm until the time of Funeral Service at 1pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. For more, www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.