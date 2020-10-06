David Critten

1/
David Lee Critten, age 80, of Powell, Ohio, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, of complications arising from COVID-19. David was a man of Christian faith and was reunited with his brother Ken and daughter Lisa in God's heavenly kingdom. He was a native of Lima, Ohio, retired proudly from Ford Motor Company after 40 years and served honorably in the United States Air Force. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Pat Critten; son, David (Iris) Critten; son-in-law, Chad Fisher; sister-in-law, Delia Critten; brother-in-law, Carl (Linda) Taylor; grandsons, Alec and Ethan Critten, Hayden Vroom, and Drew Fisher; nieces, Veronica, Patricia, Jessica, Deborah, Becky, Kim and Stephanie; and a host of family and friends. David was preceded in death by daughter Lisa Vroom Fisher, mother Ruth Schaeffer, brother Ken Critten, and sisters Doris Dibble and Barbara Mueller. There is no service currently planned due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org). Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
