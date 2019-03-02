Cupps, David

1936 - 2019

David Cupps, 82, died on February 28, 2019 in Columbus, as a result of heart surgery complications. He is survived by his wife Nancy (née Ralston) whom he married in 1966, and by four children, Catherine, Ann and Stewart Cupps of Columbus, and Melinda Cupps Dickler of Chicago. He is also survived by five prized grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Elisabeth Cupps of Hilliard, Ohio, and Teddy and Natalie Dickler of Chicago; by two siblings; and by a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Cupps practiced law for more than 50 years. After college and four years of service as an officer in the Navy, he completed law school at Ohio State, graduating in 1965. Thereafter, he was a trial lawyer at the Cravath firm in New York and at the Vorys firm in Columbus and, from 2007 til 2018, corporate counsel at Abercrombie & Fitch. He found the practice of law endlessly fascinating. At his instance, there will be no funeral or memorial service: His ashes will be scattered in the sea. His hope for surviving family and friends was that they waste no time mourning, but instead remember the good times – of which there were many. Should friends desire, David's family welcomes remembrances to any charity significant to you; or, suggests the Faith Mission Homeless Shelter & Services, www.lssnetworkofhope.org and the Ohio State Law Journal at the Moritz College of Law, as organizations especially dear to David.