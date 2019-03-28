|
Gettys, David D.
David D. Gettys, 74, long time resident of Indian Lake, Huntsville, Ohio, passed away at 11:27 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Mary Rutan Hospital. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on May 8, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Isabel Gettys, and his brother Robert Gettys. David was the co-founder of CTag Communications Target Adv Group and a realtor at Choice Properties. He was an active member of the Marianist Church of Ohio, and a long-time volunteer at Mary Rutan Hospital. David is survived by his partner and the love of his life, Laurie Rigsby. He is also survived by two daughters, Melissa and Amy Gettys; and five grandchildren, Amanda Howlett, Joshua Metroff, Spencer Howlett, Anna Metroff, and William Metroff. Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine. Services are private, at David's request. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com. Contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist with costs.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2019