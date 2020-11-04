Denamn, David

1953 - 2020

David Thomas Denman, 67, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family Sunday, November 1, 2020. David is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patricia Denman; his children, Christopher (Andrea) Denman and Lisa (Bill) Sligh; his grandchildren Aubrey, Austin, Ellie, and Louie; siblings, Debbie (Paul) Westbrock, Susie (Mike) Ellis, Tim (Jacquie) Denman; and many nieces and nephews. David was born May 11, 1953 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to the late Thomas and Nadine (Bare) Denman. He grew up in Johnstown, Ohio where he made many lifelong friends. He was also a proud member of the 1970 Johnstown High School undefeated-untied football team. David attended West Point and graduated from Ohio Dominican. In 1991, David started Roof Management which has grown into a successful company with humble beginnings. David built a culture based on teamwork and considered all Roof Management team members family. David had a passion for flying, traveling, golfing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends. David volunteered his flying time to Veterans Airlift Command and Volunteer Pilots Association. David loved life, was a friend to all, and lived his life to the fullest. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, Ohio 43031. There will be a private family service held with burial to follow at Greenhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Johnstown-Monroe Local School Scoreboard/Broadcast Studio Fund by check and sent to 441 S. Main St., Johnstown, Ohio. 43031 with the memo line "Scoreboard/Broadcast Studio Fund" and/or the Johnstown Athletic Boosters Inc. by check sent to 445 S. Main St., Johnstown, Ohio 43031.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store