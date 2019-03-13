|
|
Derrow, David
1923 - 2019
David Derrow, age 95, died March 12, 2019 at his home in New Albany, OH. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Muriel Derrow, his oldest son Charles Derrow, and his parents Elias and Anna Derrow. He is survived by his brother, Alfred (Joyce) Derrow; children, Martin (Wendy) Derrow, Sandra (Keith) Perry, Andrew (Janis) Derrow, Philip (Barbara) Derrow; daughter-in-law, Susan Couden; grandchildren, Solomon, Shoshana, Avram, Zoe, Etana, Michelle, Amy, Kathryn, Susan, Evan, Sean, Eli, Anna; and 17 great-grandchildren. David loved to sing, yet he was tone deaf and had a decidedly below average voice. He also loved to dance, and at this he was truly gifted, more than living up to his "twinkle-toes" sobriquet. David graduated high school at sixteen, Johns Hopkins University at nineteen, and served as an Army medic in World War II. When he was thirty-nine, he moved his young family from New Jersey to Columbus, Ohio where he built the thriving business that is today known as Ohio Transmission Corporation. He continually served his community as, for example, president of the Columbus Jewish Community Center, president of the Columbus Jewish Historical Society, and by expertly sounding the shofar at Tifereth Israel for many years. David was intellectually brilliant, perpetually curious, unfailingly honest, kind to all, and charming beyond measure. A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 15 at Epstein Memorial Chapel, 3232 E. Main St. with Rabbi Harold Berman officiating. Burial will follow at New Tifereth Israel Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Philip and Barbara Derrow following burial. Contributions in David's memory may be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel, www.tiferethisrael.org Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019