Devakul, David
1935 - 2019
Mom Luang Warratut "David" Devakul, 83, of Gahanna, passed away July 10, 2019. David was born September 16, 1935 in Bangkok, Thailand. He retired from ODOT as a professional civil engineer after 28 years of service. He was married to Ninfa (Tan) for 29 years. David will be deeply missed by his wife; children, Andrea (Andrew), Beth (Robert), Kanitta, Pornsatit, Tanakorn (Chollada); grandchildren, Ethan, Chompoo; brother, Tui; along with many other family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Devakul Family Museum in Thailand via Ninfa Devakul. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019