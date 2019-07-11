Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Devakul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Devakul


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Devakul Obituary
Devakul, David
1935 - 2019
Mom Luang Warratut "David" Devakul, 83, of Gahanna, passed away July 10, 2019. David was born September 16, 1935 in Bangkok, Thailand. He retired from ODOT as a professional civil engineer after 28 years of service. He was married to Ninfa (Tan) for 29 years. David will be deeply missed by his wife; children, Andrea (Andrew), Beth (Robert), Kanitta, Pornsatit, Tanakorn (Chollada); grandchildren, Ethan, Chompoo; brother, Tui; along with many other family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Devakul Family Museum in Thailand via Ninfa Devakul. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now