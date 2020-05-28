Donville, David
1948 - 2020
David Thomas Donville, 71, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020 at Cherry Blossom Senior Living. He was born August 25, 1948 in New York to (David) Lloyd and Agnes Donville; also preceded in death by his sister Judith Ellis. Dave was a graduate of Bowling Green University and retired from a life-long career in Supply Chain Management. An avid runner and weight-lifter, he was passionate about physical fitness until Lewy body dementia and Parkinson's disease attacked his body. Dave is survived by his devoted wife, Pamela Wilson-Donville; daughter, Laura (Dennis) Coffey; son, Christopher Wilson; grandchildren, Jessica (Travis) Rinehart with Alexis, Bryleigh and Huxley, Jillian (Alex) George with Kinsley and Cannon, Ryan (Morgan) Warden with Harper, Cynthia Rice, Jordan Wilson, Kelsey Wilson and Benjamin Wilson. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST in Gahanna is assisting the family with private entombment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio in David's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 31, 2020.