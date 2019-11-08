|
|
Downing, David
1945 - 2019
David L. Downing, 73, of Columbus, passed away on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. He was born Nov. 14, 1945 to the late Leslie and Elsie (Callahan) Downing in Columbus. He was a graduate of South High School and worked for over 22 yrs. at Whitehaines Optical Co. and over 15 yrs. as a supervisor for City of Columbus Parks and Recreation. Besides parents, David was also preceded in death by Aunt Marge Smith and Uncle Ben Callahan. Survived by his wife, Darlene R. (Crabtree) Downing; son, Dustin Downing of Ashville; and two grandchildren, Jillian and Justin Downing of South Bloomfield. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Service at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43103 with Pastor Gary Kirk officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: , 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Ste. 215, Columbus, OH 43231. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Grant Medical Chaplain Dwight and Palative and Pulmonary Care nurse Pat and nurse Stephanie. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019