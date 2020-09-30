1/
David E. Bowers
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bowers, David E.
David Evan Bowers of Columbus, Ohio passed away in his home on September 26th, 2020 after a 10-year fight with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born in Columbus on April 26th, 1962 to the late Quentin and Joan Bowers. After graduating from Whetstone High School, David attended Kentucky Christian University and had a successful career in sales and real estate. He was a caring husband, father, brother, and uncle. David was funny and witty, and always enjoyed cracking jokes and spending time with loved ones. He was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan and attended every football home game. David served on the Board of Trustees at Kentucky Christian University and was a devoted Christian and friend to those at Beechwold Christian Church and Discover Christian Church. David is survived by his son, Justin (Linda) Bowers; daughter, Alaina Bowers; brothers, Raymond (Sylvia) Bowers and William Bowers; sister, Mary Kelly; beloved former spouse, Julie Bowers; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. David was loved very much by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. He will now be cheering on his Buckeyes from above in Heaven. A service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 3rd, 11:00am at Discover Christian Church in Dublin, Ohio. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Research Fund at the OSU James Cancer Hospital, to Discover Christian Church, or to Kentucky Christian University. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 30 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shaw-Davis Funeral Home
4341 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
(614) 262-2600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved