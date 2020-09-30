Bowers, David E.

David Evan Bowers of Columbus, Ohio passed away in his home on September 26th, 2020 after a 10-year fight with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was born in Columbus on April 26th, 1962 to the late Quentin and Joan Bowers. After graduating from Whetstone High School, David attended Kentucky Christian University and had a successful career in sales and real estate. He was a caring husband, father, brother, and uncle. David was funny and witty, and always enjoyed cracking jokes and spending time with loved ones. He was a lifelong Ohio State Buckeyes fan and attended every football home game. David served on the Board of Trustees at Kentucky Christian University and was a devoted Christian and friend to those at Beechwold Christian Church and Discover Christian Church. David is survived by his son, Justin (Linda) Bowers; daughter, Alaina Bowers; brothers, Raymond (Sylvia) Bowers and William Bowers; sister, Mary Kelly; beloved former spouse, Julie Bowers; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. David was loved very much by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all. He will now be cheering on his Buckeyes from above in Heaven. A service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, October 3rd, 11:00am at Discover Christian Church in Dublin, Ohio. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, facial coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Research Fund at the OSU James Cancer Hospital, to Discover Christian Church, or to Kentucky Christian University. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes.



