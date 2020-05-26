Herfel, David E.
1941 - 2020
David E. Herfel, age 78, of Columbus, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1941 to the late Carl Joseph and Nelle (MacIntosh) Herfel in Columbus, OH. David retired after 42 years from Burgess and Niple Limited. David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn Sue (Pollard) Herfel; children, David B. (Dorothy) Herfel and Dirk Herfel. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Carl A. Herfel and Betty J. DeVore. Private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or your local food pantry. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 31, 2020.