David E. Herfel
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herfel, David E.
1941 - 2020
David E. Herfel, age 78, of Columbus, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1941 to the late Carl Joseph and Nelle (MacIntosh) Herfel in Columbus, OH. David retired after 42 years from Burgess and Niple Limited. David is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolyn Sue (Pollard) Herfel; children, David B. (Dorothy) Herfel and Dirk Herfel. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Carl A. Herfel and Betty J. DeVore. Private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer's Association Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215 or your local food pantry. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved