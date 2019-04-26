|
|
Wickline, David E.
1933 - 2019
David Ernest Wickline, age 85, residing in Westerville, Ohio, was called home to be with our heavenly father on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born October 30, 1933 to deceased parents, Wray and Helen Wickline. Dave was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, as well as a friend and mentor to many. Dave was a Custom Home Builder since 1958 and was active with the BIA Professional Standards Committee for over two decades. Dave also was recipient of the BIA Washburn Schofield Award in 1993 and the BIA Builder of the Year Award in 1998. Dave always enjoyed hunting and fishing, and further enjoyed intricate woodworking projects in his later years. Dave is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 63 years, Edna; sons, David and Mark and daughter-in-law, Marsha; and grandchildren, Chelsea and Luke; also, survived by brothers, Newt and Bill; sister, Mary and their respective families; and special sister-in-law, Bertie. Calling Hours will be from 11 am-1 pm on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 4686 East Walnut Street, Westerville, Ohio 43081, where Dave was an active member since 1964, the service will follow at 1 pm. Pastor Jonathan Bull, officiating. Interment Blendon Central Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church LSS Food Pantry. Special thanks to the excellent and caring staff of The James and also Hospice of Central Ohio. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019